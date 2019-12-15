Kajol’s outfit is a little too much; see pics

Kajol chose to wear something different but turns out it wasn’t the best of decisions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Gargi Singh) Kajol chose to wear something different but turns out it wasn’t the best of decisions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Gargi Singh)

While Kajol is someone who sticks to the basics and likes to keep her look minimal, this time she chose to go for an unusual pick. Turns out the risk didn’t go down well leaving us a tad bit underwhelmed.

For an event in Mumbai, the actor decided to go for a one-shoulder kaftan designed by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the ensemble had too many colours and the border of the kaftan was a little too much with gold-encrusted stones.

The outfit was certainly too much for the eyes almost becoming OTT for us. She decided to keep her hair open with a winged eyeliner and a copper tone nude lip. To pull her look together, she went for clear PVC heels.

This doesn’t end here, she went for a detailed clutch which made it all the more extra. Had it been a plain clutch, the look could have been balanced out. Also, the yellow aviators were certainly too much to handle.

Take a look at the pictures.

The yellow aviators was a little too much. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The yellow aviators was a little too much. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol stepped out in a Shivan and Narresh ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She teamed her look with champagne gold studs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She teamed her look with champagne gold studs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her look?

