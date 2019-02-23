Kajol misses the mark in this jumpsuit; see pics

Kajol has upped her fashion game of late and there have been numerous instances to prove this. Recently, the actor was spotted in a maroon jumpsuit from Ulyana Sergeenko which had voluminous sleeves. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire, which was paired with sleek earrings, looked good on the actor. But her hair, styled by Sital Patel was a complete letdown. We feel it did not go well with the look.

Check the pictures:

Advertising

Prior to this, she was spotted in a lovely rani pink Banarasi sari from the label Coloroso. The sari had a rich zari border and floral motifs. The look was rounded with minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun.

She was also spotted with husband Ajay Devgn as she stepped out donning a maxi front knot shirt from the label Alaya By Stage3. Styled by Sharma, the shirt was teamed with a pair of flared pants from the label CHOLA By Sohaya Misra. Earrings from the label Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas, black sunnies from Ray-Ban, and shoes from the label Eridani accessorised the look.

We also loved the time she had donned a yellow and gold silk brocade Banarasi sari from the label Raw Mango. Styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, it was teamed with a dark pink blouse. The look was accessorised with gold neckpiece and matching earrings. Minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun completed the look.

Advertising

What do you think of her present look?