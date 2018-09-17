Kajol shows how to play up a boring black pantsuit with colours

Kajol was attending an event. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol was attending an event. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol’s upcoming film Helicopter Eela is about to release and the actor is busy promoting it. Owing to this, she has ben spotted at numerous occasion and has impressed us with fashion choices. The actor, who in the past has experimented quite a bit, was recently spotted in a Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actor looked lovely in the black blazer with matching trousers. We particularly liked the one-white lapel effect and the hint of the red at the sleeves. The look was rounded out with jewellery from Misho Designs and hair styled into a sleek ponytail by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde. We also liked the dash of red lipstick the actor chose to sport and the dewy make-up definitely added to the attire.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in an ensemble from the House of Masaba and it was a big let down. Styled by Mehra again, the actor donned a green shirt with the designer’s signature red motifs and a pair of green dhoti pants. It could have been quirky but ultimately was too bland and ended up being an utter disappointment. There was just too much going on in the attire and the accessories did not help the cause. However, we did like the way the hair was styled into a bun.

She has also been spotted in ethnic and fusion wear in the past and while they might not have been always very impressive, it is great to see her experimenting.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

