Kajol’s over the top Masaba ensemble is an utter disappointment

Kajol’s look left us underwhelmed. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol’s look left us underwhelmed. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, has been making several appearances. And more often than not, she has given us some serious fashion goals. Sadly, the same cannot be said about her recent outing. The actor was recently at Neha Dhupia’s show and was spotted donning an ensemble from House of Masaba. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the outfit included a green shirt with the designer’s signature red motifs. It was teamed with a pair of green dhoti pants. The look, that could have been quirky, ended up being an utter disappointment. owing to the chunky baubles the actor sported. There was just too much going on in the attire and nothing really stood out. However, we quite like the way the hair was styled into a bun.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at a number of occasions juggling both ethnic and fusion wear. Among the rest, the actor generally almost always nails the sari look. Styled by Mehra, the actor looked stunning in a Payal Khandwala sari. The colour block wonder was teamed with a contrasting bottle green blouse and the look was rounded out with earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and dark kohl eyes.

In another instance, the actor looked lovely in a floral sari from Raw Mango. Teamed with a contrasting blue blouse. the outfit was accessorised with crystal polki from Lara Morakhia , vintage silver earrings with green glass and stunning rings from the brand Isharya. The look was rounded out with hair tied into a neat ponytail and nude make-up.

However, the actor in the yellow Anamika Khanna sari she had donned in the past had left us underwhelmed.

