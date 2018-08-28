Helicopter Eela promotions: Kajol just committed a faux pas in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Kajol during the promotion of Helicopter Eela. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol during the promotion of Helicopter Eela. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Even though her style quotient has improved considerably over the years, Kajol is still not someone fashionistas would look up to. Her glory moments in the world of fashion can be counted on the fingertips, so it’s only expected that she will make faux pas during her numerous public appearances.

Her recent look in an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and a formal blush pink shirt is proof. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her outfit was accessorised with a gorgeous choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. Dark kohl eyes and hair tied in a high ponytail rounded out her look.

While, we don’t have a problem with the make-up by Mickey Contractor – it actually gave her a touch of radiance – we can’t say the same about her choice of outfit. The lehenga was too heavy to be actually pulled off as fusion wear. Also, the choker, even though gorgeous, didn’t add to the look. Minimal perfection is the best approach, we say.

Prior to this, the 43-year-old actor was spotted wearing a similar combination of a hand printed shirt and woven skirt from Label Anushree. Styled by Mehra, the outfit was teamed with silver earrings, bangles and a statement ring from Silver Streak. Dark kohl eyes and her characteristic dazzling smile completed the look.

However, we fall short of praises every time we come across the photo of the actor in this Payal Khandwala sari. The colour block wonder was teamed with a contrasting bottle green blouse and she looked lovely. Styled by Mehra again, the earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, side-parted hair and dark kohl eyes completed the look.

