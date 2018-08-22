Kajol rocks this shirt and skirt combination as she promotes Helicoper Eela

Kajol has been experimenting quite a bit with her fashion choices. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol has been experimenting quite a bit with her fashion choices. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol has been keeping quite busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Helicopter Eela. And the 43-year-old has been experimenting quite a bit with her sartorial choices. She was seen doing the same as she was spotted wearing a hand printed shirt and woven skirt from Label Anushree. The shirt and skirt combination worked and so did the contrasting colour combination of blue and pink.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the ensemble was teamed with silver earrings, a statement ring and bangles from Silver Streak. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and a dazzling smile. Kajol was there for an event and was spotted with her co-stars.

Kajol has upped her style game considerably and her recent appearances serve as great examples of the same. She recently featured on the magazine cover and looked ravishing.

For the photo shoot, the actor donned a custom-made silver embellished gown by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. It also had the signature feather and sequins that added much drama to the outfit. While we loved what she was wearing, compliments must be showered on make-up artiste Mickey Contractor. He did a fantastic job as the nude hues complemented the soft smokey eyes perfectly. The look was rounded out with a wispy hairdo.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

