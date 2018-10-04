Kajol takes her ethnic game a notch higher with these elegant outfits

Which one do you think looked better? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol has been busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela and has managed to impress us on more than occasion. It seems like the actor is on a roll as her sartorial choices have been very impressive of late. She was recently spotted in a white anarkali by Sukriti and Aakriti and looked gorgeous. Styled by Radhika Mehra, we loved the dupatta that had golden blocks with colourful polka dots. It wonderfully contrasted with the outfit and added just the right amount of colour. Jhumkas from Gehna Jewellers and dark kohl eyes rounded out the look. Hair styled into a neat braid also worked well.

Prior to this, the actor stunned us in a checkered saree by Punit Balana. Styled by Mehra, the sari was teamed with a printed blouse and the combination worked wonders. The look was rounded out with a dash of pink lipstick, hair neatly tied into a bun and lovely hand enamelled turquoise-hued earrings from Sunita Shekhawat.

Earlier, Kajol was spotted with husband Ajay Devgn and she looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. She caught our attention in the carefully crafted and beautifully embroidered blouse from the label. Styled by Mehra, it was teamed with black flared pants and an extensively embroidered matching cape. The look was accessorised with a pair of matching earrings from Gehna Jewellers.

