Kajol makes us do a double take in her risque Gaurav Gupta gown

Kajol makes a dramatic statement in a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kajol makes a dramatic statement in a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Kajol’s sartorial choices have lately snowballed into chic looks and the diva is proving she is no less than a millennial when it comes to acing risque looks.

Recently, we saw the 43-year-old step out in a dynamic black gown from Gaurav Gupta, featuring the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice and a thigh-high slit. The dramatic piece was complemented by darkly kohl-lined eyes, stunning nude make-up and a high bun. Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the actor’s look with a pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection.

ALSO READ | Kajol’s formal outfit is a big disappointment; especially the loud floral blouse

Earlier, the actor had set the tone for sustainable fashion in her sheer Anita Dongre dress, which we had thought was ideal for a monsoon brunch. In a nude maxi, accentuated by neon floral embroidery and cinched at the waist with a slim brown belt, the actor had looked lovely. We had particularly been impressed with the nude make-up and a soft dash of pink on the lips that had blended well with the subtle hues of the dress.

ALSO READ | Kajol steals the show in a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari at Kolkata Film Fest opening ceremony

Kajol, also showed us how to amp up the formals with denim recently. The actor was spotted at the airport in a black camisole-blazer combo that was teamed with belted dark blue denim jeans. We like the fashion-forward nude cat-eyed sunnies she complemented her look with.

Kajol spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol showed us how to amp up formals with denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol showed us how to amp up formals with denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she is really upping her style game these days? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd