Kajol gives lessons on how to pull off a fusion outfit

Kajol has upped her fashion ante and the result is for all to see. The actor was recently spotted with husband Ajay Devgn in a maxi front knot shirt from the label Alaya By Stage3. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her shirt was teamed with a pair of flared pants from the label CHOLA By Sohaya Misra.

The look was kept understated and accessorised with earrings from the label Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. Black sunnies from Ray-Ban and shoes from the label Eridani went well with her outfit. The look is perfect for summers and the actor did a great job in pulling it off without making the ensemble seem too cluttered.

Much like the fusion outfit, the actor nails traditional outfit too. She looked stunning in a Banarasi yellow and gold silk brocade sari from the label Raw Mango. Styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, the sari was teamed with a pink blouse. The look was accessorised with a stunning gold neckpiece, a gold ring and matching earrings. Minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out the actor’s look well.

Earlier, during the promotions of her film Helicopter Eela, she looked lovely in a stunning Payal Khandwala sari. Styled by Mehra, the colour block attire was paired with a contrasting bottle green blouse. The look was accessorised with earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, while side-parted hair and dark kohl eyes completed the look.

What do you think of her current look?