Kajol pulls off a classy colour combination in this outfit, but her make-up is a big letdown

It is no surprise that of late Kajol has been impressing us with her sartorial choices, one outfit at a time. From risque gowns to sheer dresses, she has been acing them all lately. It was no different this time either when she stepped out wearing a Prathyusha Garimella ensemble. The actor carried off the black drape skirt and the mustard yellow jacket from the designer’s Spring Summer 2018 collection.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was accessorised with statement earrings from Rahul Luthra and ring from Silver Streak. Though we like the outfit, her make-up was a downright disappointment, and the nude tones seem to have not worked for the actor this time.

The 43-year-old was recently spotted wearing a dynamic black gown from Gaurav Gupta. The outfit had the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice as well as a thigh-high slit. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with dark kohl-lined eyes and high bun. A pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection completed the look.

She also made quite a statement in a nude colour Anita Dongre sheer dress. The outfit had intricate floral patterns and the actor looked lovely donning it. Both the make-up and the accessories were kept minimal and we love how the belt cinched at her waist to give her outfit a nice structure.

Kajol ensures that she doesn’t keep things boring or monotonous and we love her for it.

