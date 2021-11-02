Kajol experiments but disappoints in her latest look; see pics

Kajol has had a remarkable style transformation, and the actor now regularly experiments with her looks. But looks like the latest one did not quite hit the mark.

In her most recent appearance, at the Filmfare Middle East Awards, the actor stepped out in a monochrome gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji. The outfit, despite being sharply-tailored, looked dated and the actor could not really pull it off.

The exaggerated sleeves and neck detailing along with the asymmetrical hemline that also served as a little train, did not do much to enhance the look. Her smokey eyes makeup, neat hairdo and black clutch did not help either.

Kajol could not pull off this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was styled by Aastha Sharma. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, as mentioned earlier, this was a rare instance of the actor missing the fashion mark. Take a look at some other times when she has wowed with her impeccable style, especially in ethnic outfits.

What do you think of her recent look?

