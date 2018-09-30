Kajol looks lovely in this blush pink anarkali

Kajol’s recent look was quite spot on. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol’s recent look was quite spot on. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kajol, who has been promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, was recently spotted at an event in a blush pink anarkali from Faabiiana.

Styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, her dress was paired with a matching dupatta. The golden embroidery on the dupatta added spark to the look and the actor, to her credit, pulled off the attire effortlessly.

The look was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Azotiique. Dark kohl eyes and hair half-tied up rounded out the look.

Kajol’s sartorial choices have left us impressed on a number of occasions. One such instance was when she was spotted in a grey-coloured anarkali by Punit Balana. The outfit, with its intricate embroidery, ushered in the festive season and was a great pick. Also styled by Mehra, we really liked the also floral motifs on the hemline and arms. The matching dupatta went really well with the outfit.

The look was accessorised with silver jhumkas from Karisma Mehra and matching bangles from Silver Streak Store. The make-up, however, was kept minimal, highlighting her eyes.

ALSO READ | Helicopter Eela promotions: Kajol has us swooning in traditional wear

Kajol has also been rocking the contemporary look and a case in point was the Prabal Gurung ensemble she donned. The pantsuit with one-white lapel effect and red sleeve hems was an interesting choice and she looked great.

ALSO READ| Kajol shows how to play up a boring black pantsuit with colours

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd