Kajol dresses to impress in this elegant sari from Shivan & Narresh

Kajol has considerably amped up her fashion game and the result is for all to see. Recently, the actor was seen turning heads in a black sari from Shivan and Narresh.

The Urvi Sheer Sari with Verdant Skein Border is a part of the designer’s Pattachitra and Tholu Bommalata series. The dynamic duo took to Instagram to talk more extensively about their creation. “The narrative intricacies of Hindu mythological characters craftily displayed through the vibrant translation on the Patt or the canvas of Pattachitra and Tholu Bommalata art form. With its roots in the Bengal and Odisha region of eastern India, the chitrakars or the artists demonstrate an intense series of emotions through the characters, while striving to a single hue as an unsaid rule.”

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Kajol went for a nude palette and straight hair to complement the look. Accessorising her outfit with jewellery from Outhouse Jewellery, we think she looked rather stunning.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a maroon jumpsuit from Ulyana Sergeenko which had voluminous sleeves. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire, which was paired with sleek earrings, looked good on the actor. But her hair, styled by Sital Patel was a complete letdown. We feel it did not go well with the look.

The actor was also spotted in a lovely rani pink Banarasi sari from the label Coloroso. The sari had a rich zari border and floral motifs. The look was rounded with minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun.

What do you think of her latest look?