Kajol makes an appearance in this gorgeous Banarasi sari; see pics

Kajol has considerably amped up her sartorial choices of late and the result is for all to see. The actor was recently seen in a gorgeous pink Banarasi sari from the label Coloroso. We like how the actor carried her outfit with utmost grace.

The pink Banarasi sari featuring deer and floral motifs and a rich zari border was accessorised with statement necklace and earrings from Joyalukkas. Hair tied in a bun and minimal make-up rounded off her look rather well. However, we think she could have given the idea of teaming the pink sari with a heavily embroidered black blouse a miss.

Earlier, the actor was spotted with husband Ajay Devgn in a maxi front knot shirt from the label Alaya By Stage3. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her shirt was teamed with a pair of flared pants from the label CHOLA By Sohaya Misra. The look was kept understated and accessorised with earrings from the label Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. Black sunnies from Ray-Ban and shoes from the label Eridani went well with her outfit.

On another occasion, the Helicopter Eela actor looked stunning in a Banarasi yellow and gold silk brocade sari from the label Raw Mango. Styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, the sari was teamed with a pink blouse. The look was accessorised with a stunning gold neckpiece, a gold ring and matching earrings. Minimal make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out the actor’s look well.

What do you think of her present look?