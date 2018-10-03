Kajol looks elegant in this Anamika Khanna ensemble

What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol’s looks while promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela has been quite a mixed bag. While she disappointed us in some cases, she has also impressed us in some instances. Recently the actor, who was spotted with husband Ajay Devgn, looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol donned an embroidered blouse that was teamed up with black flared pants. The look was rounded out with an embroidered matching cape. Hair styled by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde and make-up by Mallika Bhat rounded out the look. The actor looked lovely and we think the matching pair of earrings from Gehna Jewellers went wonderfully with the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a shirt and skirt combination. Styled by Mehra, the black shirt was teamed with a blue skirt with mirror work on it from Surily G. The look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Moha by Geetanjali.

Previously, on another occasion, Kajol donned a shirt-skirt combination where she was seen sporting a blush pink shirt that was teamed with an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The overall look left us disappointed even though the skirt and shirt looked great. They just did not go well together and the heavy accessories including a choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri did not help the cause.

