Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding: A round up of the couple’s looks

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since, social media has been flooded with their photos right from their pre-wedding festivities to the main celebration. Here’s a roundup of the couple’s stunning looks.
For her haldi ceremony, Kajal was seen in an ensemble from the label Madhurya. The pure silk chanderi handloom weave featured intricate designs of birds, flowers, leaves, heart and the sun. “While this design may be relatively easier to print, but as a weave it was quite a task! Our young masterweavers managed to bring out these delicate motifs keeping the cuteness intact!” they shared.
Here are some photos.
And a fun custom Chanderi weave from @madhurya_creations for @kajalaggarwalofficial haldi ceremony. Crushing on the heart weave on the patiala 💖 Thank you @madhurya_creations for this specialness. The proceeds from the sale also supports the girl child through the gift a smile programme. Outfit : @madhurya_creations Jewellery : @uncut_byaditiamin Glares : @turakhiaoptics Jootis : @fizzygoblet Stylist: @stylebyami @stylebyamibrides style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up : @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photographer : @rahuljhangiani
For another event, she was seen in an outfit from Shyamal & Bhumika. The burnt crimson colour ensemble had intricate designs and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece.
Check out the photos here.
Thank you @shyamalbhumika for this gorgeous anarkali for @kajalaggarwalofficial 🧡🧡🧡🧡 Outfit : @shyamalbhumika Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Jootis : @fizzygoblet Stylist: @stylebyami @stylebyamibrides Style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up : @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photographer : @rahuljhangiani
For her reception, she was seen in a gorgeous ensemble from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was intricately encrusted, making it difficult to look away from her. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre.
Just Married! @kajalaggarwalofficial in @falgunishanepeacockindia for her post wedding celebrations. Look: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Necklace : @thehouseofrose Stylist: @stylebyami @stylebyamibrides style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up : @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photographer : @rahuljhangiani
For her wedding, the Singham actor stunned in a multi-hued Anamika Khanna lehenga. This was paired with a matching dupatta and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and traditional nathni. On the other hand, her husband was seen in a matching sherwani.
Styling this gorgeous girl and working with her on this through these times was truly so so special. Thank you @kajalaggarwalofficial ❤️❤️❤️I still can’t get over this piece of art that you’ve created @anamikakhanna.in it is just incredible and beyond 🙌🏽 congratulations Mrs and Mr Kichtlu🤗😘🥳 your best times are yet to come 🌞 #kajgautkitched @stylebyamibrides On Kajal: Outfit : @anamikakhanna.in Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik On Gautam the entire look by @anitadongre
Happy Beautiful Radiant Glowing and Stunnnnning 😍 @kajalaggarwalofficial this journey from the first phone call to this moment has been so effortless and a dream thanks to you being the perfect muse ❤️❤️❤️ #kajgautkitched @stylebyamibrides Outfit : @anamikakhanna.in Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo : @rahuljhangiani
The actor also looked pretty in this Varun Bahl outfit which stood out for the sequin details. The combination really worked as the look was pulled together with softly-styled hair and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.
@kajalaggarwalofficial Starting the ceremonies with a Pre wedding Radha Krishna satsang in Red and White custom @varunbahlcouture and jewels by @jadaujewellerybyfalgunimehta Wedges: @stoffastyle Stylist: @stylebyami @stylebyamibrides style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up : @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photographer : @storiesbyjosephradhik
For her engagement, she looked ravishing in a yellow Manish Malhotra sari. We dig the beaded details on the blouse.
Manish thank you for this splendid look for Kajals engagement ceremony. You made her day even more special ☀️ 🌞 ⭐️ @kajalaggarwalofficial @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld Stylist: @stylebyami Style team : @tanyamehta27 Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
