Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding: A round up of the couple’s looks

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since, social media has been flooded with their photos right from their pre-wedding festivities to the main celebration. Here’s a roundup of the couple’s stunning looks.

For her haldi ceremony, Kajal was seen in an ensemble from the label Madhurya. The pure silk chanderi handloom weave featured intricate designs of birds, flowers, leaves, heart and the sun. “While this design may be relatively easier to print, but as a weave it was quite a task! Our young masterweavers managed to bring out these delicate motifs keeping the cuteness intact!” they shared.

Here are some photos.

For another event, she was seen in an outfit from Shyamal & Bhumika. The burnt crimson colour ensemble had intricate designs and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Check out the photos here.

For her reception, she was seen in a gorgeous ensemble from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was intricately encrusted, making it difficult to look away from her. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre.

For her wedding, the Singham actor stunned in a multi-hued Anamika Khanna lehenga. This was paired with a matching dupatta and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and traditional nathni. On the other hand, her husband was seen in a matching sherwani.

The actor also looked pretty in this Varun Bahl outfit which stood out for the sequin details. The combination really worked as the look was pulled together with softly-styled hair and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

For her engagement, she looked ravishing in a yellow Manish Malhotra sari. We dig the beaded details on the blouse.

Which is your favourite look?

