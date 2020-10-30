Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as a bride; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: celebrity_instaportraits2.0/Instagram)

After much anticipation, actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. And on the main day, the actor looked stunning as she chose what seems like a peach colour lehenga. This was paired with a matching dupatta and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and traditional nathni.

The actor looked every bit lovely. Her husband, on the other hand, was seen complementing her by donning a similar colour sherwani. He looked dapper.

The actor kept giving her fans updates on social media. Hours before, she had given a sneak peek of her look where she was seen with her hair neatly done and accessorised with maang tika and flowers. “Calm before the storm,” read the caption.

She looked lovely in all the pictures during the wedding festivities. For mehendi, she was seen in a yellow ensemble which was accessorised with floral jewellery.

And prior to this, she was seen in an Anita Dongre ensemble.

