Friday, October 30, 2020
Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant at her haldi ceremony; see pics

The Singham actor is all set to wed entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 10:50:24 am
Kajal Aggarwal, Kajal Aggarwal wedding, Kajal Aggarwal age, Kajal Aggarwal films, Kajal Aggarwal photos, Kajal Aggarwal indian express lifestyleThe actor looked lovely in a yellow ensemble. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram, Varinder Chawla; design: Gargi Singh)

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding festivities have begun; and while we wait for pictures from the big day, she shared a glimpse from her haldi ceremony. In perfect keeping with the colours associated with the ceremony, the Sita actor was seen in a yellow ensemble teamed with a matching dupatta. She accessorised it with floral jewellery consisting of maang tika, earrings and also a neckpiece.

The actor looked lovely and smiled happily for the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram

#kajgautkitched 💛

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

She was even seen shaking a leg. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble along with floral jewellery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen in a floral printed ethnic ensemble in mint. The Anita Dongre outfit was accessorised with statement earrings and hair tied in an adorable braid.

View this post on Instagram

🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

The actor is all set to wed entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, and earlier this month had taken to social media to share news of her wedding. The statement read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

View this post on Instagram

♾🙏🏻

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

What do you think about her looks?
