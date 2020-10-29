Kajal Aggarwal wedding: Actor shares a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Pandemic or not, there is always time for marriage celebrations. And after singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s elaborate wedding, it is time for actor Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot. The actor who is all set to wed entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, recently shared a photo from the wedding festivities.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu: A look at the actor’s ethnic fashion moments

In the photo, where she can be seen smiling and showing her mehendi design, Kajal is wearing a floral printed ethnic ensemble in mint. She accessorised the Anita Dongre outfit with statement earrings and hair tied in an adorable braid.

Earlier this month, she had taken to the social media platform to share news of her wedding. The statement read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

What do you think of her latest look?

