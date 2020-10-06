Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu: A look at the actor’s ethnic fashion moments

The actor announced her marriage on social media on October 6. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media Tuesday to announce her wedding with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. And since we have heard the news, all we can think about is what a gorgeous bride the Singham actor will make. As someone whose sartorial choices are always on point, we cannot wait to take a look at her wedding trousseau.

But until then, why not go on a little ‘fashion flashback’ ride and check out the times she impressed us with her ethnic looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Aug 23, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

We loved her in this Anita Dongre number. The noodle-strapped kurti featuring intricate floral work using silver thread was paired with a matching sharara. Keeping it simple, she opted for a pair of statement silver earrings to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram ☘️💚 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

The actor looked pretty as a picture in this Raw Mango outfit — a pistachio coloured kurti set teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. We liked how she ditched accessories and went for a simple red bindi.

View this post on Instagram #AteetsMissionMangal wearing @varun_bahl @vishalcharanmakeuphair @divya.naik25 @rishabhkphotography @eshaamiin1 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:09pm PST

We fell in love with the gorgeous blouse — it looks like a butterfly coming to life! Styled by Eshaa Amiin, we like how the overall look was kept simple, letting her blouse do all the talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 30, 2020 at 11:14pm PST

This is our favourite look! Kajal looked lovely in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffled sari paired with an intricately detailed V-neckline blouse. She kept it minimal with her makeup and opted for matching jewellery set to accessorise the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:13am PST

A classic example of colour blocking, Kajal amped up the look with a pair of golden jhumkis. Soft blowdried curls and light makeup completed the minimal look.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd