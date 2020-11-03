Kajal Aggarwal stuns in this Anita Dongre ensemble; looks lovely in reception pictures

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony. And while we are still not over the dreamy wedding photos, the reception photos are out and so are some other pictures which presumably are from the post-wedding festivities.

In the recent photos shared by the actor, she is seen in a custom-made Anita Dongre embroidered lehenga. The outfit, encrusted with intricate work, stood out for its soothing combination. The actor completed the look with statement earrings and flowers tucked in her hair. Needlessly to say, she looked lovely.

“My dear @anitadongre thank you for this exquisite lehenga conceptualised and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of @villadestelakecomo truly appreciate all that you’ve put into it and your personal investment of time and energy. Grateful for having you as a friend !” the actor wrote. To this, “the designer responded, Wish you the most beautiful years ahead @kajalaggarwalofficial. It was a pleasure to custom create this piece for you .”

In the reception pictures too, now floating on social media, she is seen in a full-sleeve sequinned ensemble. The look was completed with hair parted in the middle.

What do you think of her looks?

