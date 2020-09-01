Kajal Aggarwal gives major boho vibes in this outfit; see pics

What do you think about her outfit? (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Dresses are a staple in most wardrobes, and it is no different for actor Kajal Aggarwal who recently shared some pictures of herself in a gorgeous dress. The actor, who shared the photos on Instagram, looked lovely in the flowy dress, which is perfect for those who love the bohemian vibe. If you count yourself among them, then don’t waste any more time and scroll down to check out the Singham actor’s outfit.

The cream A-line dress from the label Péro featured a V-neckline with flowers embroidered on it, along with a light green border. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the overall look was minimal in its approach.

Accessorised with a pair of abstract hoops, Kajal opted for blow-dried hair, dewy makeup and a pair of basic beige flats to complete the fuss-free look.

Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit by Anita Dongre for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The strappy kurti was teamed with a pair of sharara and a sheer dupatta. Made from silk, the outfit featured zardozi work and was styled with a pair of statement silver earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas.

What do you think about her looks?

