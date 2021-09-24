scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal looks like a dream on this magazine cover

Styled by Milli Arora, the actor looked lovely in a sequin bralette top teamed with high-waisted pants

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 11:00:52 am
kajal aggarwalCheck out the pictures here. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal’s fashion outings have always been understated yet chic. It was no different on the cover of Fablook Magazine.

Styled by Milli Arora, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Shilpi Ahuja which consisted of a sequin bralette top teamed with high-waisted pants and an intricately embroidered jacket.

The look was completed with a statement choker and her hair styled in soft curls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fablookmagazine (@fablookmagazine)

She was also seen in two striking looks — in a statement black gown and also a short ruffle dress. She looked like a dream in both.

In the past, too, the actor has been consistently impressive with her fashion choices. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her recent looks?

