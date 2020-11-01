Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a regal Anamika Khanna trousseau for her wedding; see pics

On October 30th, actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu got married in an intimate ceremony at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Needless to say, the couple looked stunning as ever. While the actor kept sharing sneak peeks of her look on social media, it was only after the pheras that we learnt more about the ensemble of the newlywed couple.
The actor wrote in a caption for her photo: “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration.”
Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
The couple seamlessly coordinated — styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Aggarwal opted for an intricately-designed Anamika Khanna lehenga. Colourful floral motifs adorned the lehenga, along with pearls, rhinestones and leaf motifs.
Gautam opted for an Anita Dongre Sherwani, featuring intricate golden thread-work and a heavy golden neckline.
The actor also shared how the couple got married in Jeelakarra bellam — or Telugu-style wedding as “a tribute” to their “individual relationships with South India”.
