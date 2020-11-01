Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a regal Anamika Khanna trousseau for her wedding; see pics

The newlywed couple looked stunning in the pictures. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram)

On October 30th, actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu got married in an intimate ceremony at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Needless to say, the couple looked stunning as ever. While the actor kept sharing sneak peeks of her look on social media, it was only after the pheras that we learnt more about the ensemble of the newlywed couple.

Take a look below to know more about their outfits.

The actor wrote in a caption for her photo: “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration.”

The couple seamlessly coordinated — styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Aggarwal opted for an intricately-designed Anamika Khanna lehenga. Colourful floral motifs adorned the lehenga, along with pearls, rhinestones and leaf motifs.

Gautam opted for an Anita Dongre Sherwani, featuring intricate golden thread-work and a heavy golden neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

The actor also shared how the couple got married in Jeelakarra bellam — or Telugu-style wedding as “a tribute” to their “individual relationships with South India”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

