Kajal Aggarwal’s engagement sari was made in the ‘thick of the lockdown’; take a look

The couple looked stunning together. Isn't it? (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kajal Aggarwal recently wed entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. While on the day of the wedding, the Singham actor wowed in a gorgeous Anamika Khanna lehenga set, she had kept it simple but bright on her engagement. Kajal took to Instagram to share more about the custom made sheer sari.

Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram 💛 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:26pm PST

Kajal looked lovely in a canary yellow Manish Malhotra sari which was adorned with floral motifs carefully crafted with a yellow thread. The sari, which had a pearl-encrusted hemline, was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The outfit was accessorised with a pair of statement gold and pearls chandelier earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:21pm PST

Kajal thanked the designer in her post while also sharing how she had asked him to make the sari in the month of June. “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown – when nothing was even possible,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

The groom, on the other hand, was seen in a creme coloured sherwani and a matching mask. The couple was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Take a look at all the wedding pictures of the couple here!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd