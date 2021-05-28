Kajal Aggarwal aces summer fashion in this printed dress

May 28, 2021 11:00:20 am
Kajal Aggarwal’s style can be described as simple, comfortable, and easy-going. But that does not mean that she compromises on the style and glamour quotient. So if you are looking for breezy outfits to beat the summer heat while you work from home, then you need to check out her latest look.
Not only did she keep it basic, but also trendy and accessible.
Kajal was seen in a pretty blue georgette dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Styled minimally, she ditched accessories, makeup and opted for a basic hairdo.
The dress, which features a deep V-neckline also has a cutout at the back and is a great option for summers. As per the website, it is priced at ₹15,120.
If you are looking for more cues to dress up while you are at home, we have a celeb-inspired guide for you. Check it out here.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-