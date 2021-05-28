Kajal Aggarwal aces summer fashion in this printed dress

What do you think about her look? (Photo: PR Handout/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Kajal Aggarwal’s style can be described as simple, comfortable, and easy-going. But that does not mean that she compromises on the style and glamour quotient. So if you are looking for breezy outfits to beat the summer heat while you work from home, then you need to check out her latest look.

Not only did she keep it basic, but also trendy and accessible.

The look was kept simple yet stylish. (Photo: PR Handout) The look was kept simple yet stylish. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kajal was seen in a pretty blue georgette dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Styled minimally, she ditched accessories, makeup and opted for a basic hairdo.

She posed sans makeup. (Photo: PR Handout) She posed sans makeup. (Photo: PR Handout)

The dress, which features a deep V-neckline also has a cutout at the back and is a great option for summers. As per the website, it is priced at ₹15,120.

The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: PR Handout) The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: PR Handout)

The dress is in stock at the moment. (Photo: screengrab/ shopverb) The dress is in stock at the moment. (Photo: screengrab/ shopverb)

