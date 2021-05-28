scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal aces summer fashion in this printed dress

The actor looked lovely in a floral dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 11:00:20 am
What do you think about her look? (Photo: PR Handout/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Kajal Aggarwal’s style can be described as simple, comfortable, and easy-going. But that does not mean that she compromises on the style and glamour quotient. So if you are looking for breezy outfits to beat the summer heat while you work from home, then you need to check out her latest look.

Not only did she keep it basic, but also trendy and accessible.

The look was kept simple yet stylish. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kajal was seen in a pretty blue georgette dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Styled minimally, she ditched accessories, makeup and opted for a basic hairdo.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She posed sans makeup. (Photo: PR Handout)

The dress, which features a deep V-neckline also has a cutout at the back and is a great option for summers. As per the website, it is priced at 15,120.

ALSO READ |Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as a bride; see pics
The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: PR Handout)
READ |Kajal Aggarwal gives major boho vibes in this outfit; see pics
The dress is in stock at the moment. (Photo: screengrab/ shopverb)

If you are looking for more cues to dress up while you are at home, we have a celeb-inspired guide for you. Check it out here. 

