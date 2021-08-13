scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Teej, looks pretty in an Anita Dongre ensemble

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Kajal looked lovely in a printed light green Anarkali set.

August 13, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. This year, the actor celebrated her first teej, and also shared some pictures on social media. A monsoon festival, teej celebrates the symbolic reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is primarily observed by married woman who adorn traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green and also apply henna on their hands. And Kajal, too, was perfectly dressed up for the occasion.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Kajal looked lovely in a light green ensemble from Anita Dongre. The printed anarkali was teamed with with a dainty neckpiece and matching earrings as the look was pulled together with a rose styled as a maang tika, and mehendi on her hands. Check out the pictures here.

 

For her wedding, the actor was seen in an Anamika Khanna lehenga. Needless to say, she looked beautiful in the bridal ensemble.

“Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration,” she wrote, sharing the photos.

