Kabir Singh song launch: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor cut a pretty picture in casual wear

Actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were recently spotted at the launch of a new song, Mere Sohneya, from their upcoming movie Kabir Singh. The duo, who will be romancing on screen for the first time, opted for casual wear and were seen posing for the cameras together.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Advani went for a sheer lilac lace top from Atsu Sekhose which was teamed with a white mini skirt. She opted for loose hair, subtle make-up and completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. Kapoor, on the other hand, looked smart in a blue jacket which was teamed with a plain black t-shirt and olive green pants.

Check her complete look here.

Earlier, Advani was seen wearing a marsala coloured pantsuit from the label Madison that she accessorised with a pair of simple earrings, a three-layered neck-piece and a pair of golden pointed heels. Hair parted in the middle and left loose, and a neutral make-up palette rounded out the actor’s look well.

Quite a lot of celebrities have been seen donning pantsuits of late. During the promotions of the movie Uri, Yami Gautam was spotted turning heads at a media event in a maroon pantsuit from Lavish Alice’s collection.

The actor kept her look simple and accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude heels and a statement ring. Styled by Mohit Rai, we think the actor’s look makes for a perfect blend of winter wear and work wear. Winged eyeliner and a nude palette of make-up rounded out her look well.

