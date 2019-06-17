Kabir Singh promotions: Kiara Advani nails the basic all-white look

Actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Kabir Singh. Throughout the appearances, Advani has been fairly impressive with her fashion choices and it was no different this time as she stepped out in an all-white ensemble.

She looked lovely in a white crop top that was paired with a matching skirt with a slit. Keeping the look understated, it was rounded out with minimal make-up, statement earrings and hair styled in soft waves.

Prior to this, at the launch of the new song, Mere Sohneya, Advani was spotted in a sheer lilac lace top from Atsu Sekhose. Styled by stylist Priyanka Kapadia, the top was teamed with a white mini skirt and a pair of strappy heels.

Kapoor, on the other hand, was spotted in a blue jacket, teamed with a plain black T-shirt and olive-green pants.

Advani was also seen wearing a marsala coloured pantsuit from the label Madison that she accessorised with a pair of simple earrings, a three-layered neck-piece and a pair of golden pointed heels. Hair parted in the middle and left loose, and a neutral make-up palette rounded out the actor’s look well.

Advani’s sartorial choices have been pretty safe. It remains to be seen what the actor chooses to don for the rest of the promotion.