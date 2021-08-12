‘Title track had 18 changes for Rani’: Manish Malhotra recalls designing for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, designer Manish Malhotra recalled the time he worked on the star-studded movie with director Karan Johar.

“Karan and me, from Mumbai to London to New York, our endless discussions would go on,” the designer shared in a long note on Instagram. Talking about his experience, he revealed that he had to create “18 changes” for actor Rani Mukerji, for the title track. “Designing and styling the entire star cast, and (the) months in New York is one of my best experiences,” he expressed.

The ace designer also shared that back when they were shooting for the film, he only had one seamster to accompany him. “Those days, it was only me and my one seamster working and (it) would be days of shopping/fittings/alterations/being on sets and then again shopping all being done with the passion and love for cinema and getting to know NYC better (as) a city I began to love.” The designer shared a clip from the movie where you can see their costumes, especially Rani’s stunning saris.

In a 2006 interview with indianexpress.com, Manish Malhotra had shared, “Karan and I bought stuff from brands like Etro, Diesel and Prada from New York. The Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy group also sponsored us, so we got bags from Christian Dior and LV. While the scenes were being shot, I was constantly hunting for one outfit or another.”

