Actors Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina posed for the shutterbugs while promoting their upcoming web series Kaafir. To be aired on ZEE5, the Kashmir-based series, inspired by a true story, has already garnered a lot of interest. And the actors are pulling out all stops for the promotions.

Keeping the summer heat in mind, both Mirza and Raina kept their style quotient simple and comfy.

In a pretty, printed black dress, the former Miss Asia Pacific upped the ante by accessorising her outfit with traditional Indian earrings. With hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, she rounded off her summer look with black heels, a nude brown lip shade and soft smokey eye make-up .

Posing alongside Mirza, co-star Mohit Raina was seen in a salmon pink pants that he teamed with a white T-shirt and a lilac linen shirt. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looked quite dapper in this comfy summer casual wear which he rounded off with a pair of tan shoes.

In one of her previous appearances, Mirza looked radiant in a flared jumpsuit by Masaba Gupta that she styled with earrings from Neophilia Jewelry.

Meanwhile, Raina opted for a blue blazer paired with a white T-shirt and pair of plain jeans. He rounded off the look with white sport shoes.

What do you think of the duo’s looks?