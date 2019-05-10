Toggle Menu
Both Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina have made sure they up the cool quotient with comfy and cool summer outfits for Kaafir promotions.

Kaafir Promotions: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina keeps it simple and comfy during promotions. (Source: APH Images) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actors Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina posed for the shutterbugs while promoting their upcoming web series Kaafir. To be aired on ZEE5, the Kashmir-based series, inspired by a true story, has already garnered a lot of interest. And the actors are pulling out all stops for the promotions.

Keeping the summer heat in mind, both Mirza and Raina kept their style quotient simple and comfy.

In a pretty, printed black dress, the former Miss Asia Pacific upped the ante by accessorising her outfit with traditional Indian earrings. With hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, she rounded off her summer look with black heels, a nude brown lip shade and soft smokey eye make-up .

Dia Mirza cut a pretty picture in a printed black dress. (Source: APH Images)
The duo was seen promoting their upcoming web series Kaafir. (Source: APH Images)

Posing alongside Mirza, co-star Mohit Raina was seen in a salmon pink pants that he teamed with a white T-shirt and a lilac linen shirt. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looked quite dapper in this comfy summer casual wear which he rounded off with a pair of tan shoes.

Mohit Raina looked quite dapper in this comfy summer casual. (Source: APH Images)
The web series will premiere on June 15. (Source: APH Images)

In one of her previous appearances, Mirza looked radiant in a flared jumpsuit by Masaba Gupta that she styled with earrings from Neophilia Jewelry.

Meanwhile, Raina opted for a blue blazer paired with a white T-shirt and pair of plain jeans. He rounded off the look with white sport shoes.

What do you think of the duo’s looks?

