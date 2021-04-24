K-Pop sensation BTS become Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassadors

BTS is "one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world," Louis Vuitton wrote. (Source: louisvuitton/Instagram)

K-Pop stars BTS have been announced as the latest global ambassadors of fashion house Louis Vuitton.

J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, and RM will collaborate with the luxury brand on special projects and are expected to be dressed in bespoke clothes in their forthcoming appearances, reported Independent.

“BTS for Louis Vuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons BTS are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook,” the French fashion brand wrote on social media.



Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton was quoted as saying, “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.”



Louis Vuitton wrote in a press release that the K-Pop group’s “ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House”.

BTS wore suits from the brand’s F/W 2021 menswear collection designed by Abloh to the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this year. “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us,” they said in their own statement.