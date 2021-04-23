‘Jwala is a symbol of power and pride’: Designer Amit Aggarwal

Amit Aggarwal designed the custom-made lehenga for the new bride. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta got married to actor Vishnu Vishal in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on April 22. The badminton player looked lovely in a sky blue sari with a red border on her wedding way.

But we just could not take our eyes off her cocktail outfit, which was designed by Amit Aggarwal. The designer took to social media to share some pictures of the exquisite creation and shared the creative process.

“We made the outfit for her cocktail event. It was hosted last evening!”, the designer’s PR team told indianexpress.com.

In a heartfelt post, the designer shared, “For me, Jwala is a not only a symbol of power but also pride. The outfit I created for one of her most special days, had to be something that resonated with her personality and let her inherent spirit to shine through.”

Elaborating on the custom-made lehenga, he shared that it incorporated, “a powerful moulded bodice and a contemporary lehenga that spoke of modern Indian craftsmanship, rendered in fuchsia, a colour that’s feminine yet echoes strength, came to life.”

Take a closer look at the custom-made lehenga below.

She kept it minimal with her choice of jewellery. (Photo: PR Handout) She kept it minimal with her choice of jewellery. (Photo: PR Handout)

The lehenga featured detailed hand-embroidery which was teamed with a carefully moulded bodice and a matching dupatta. Keeping it simple, she went for softly blowdried hair, mauve-pink lips and winged eyeliner.

The badminton player looked stunning! (Photo: PR Handout) The badminton player looked stunning! (Photo: PR Handout)

What do you think of her look?

