scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 25, 2020
Top news

Just married! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar stun in ivory white for nikaah

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 4:10:50 pm
Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan wedding, gaza wedding, Gauahar Khan ki shaadi, Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar photos, Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar nikaahMuch love to the newlywed couple! (Photo: bollywoodarab.fc/ Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are finally married! The couple had first announced their wedding news on social media when Khan had posted pictures with the caption: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤ (sic)”

While the couple held the chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week — the first pictures of their nikaah are out on the social media — and we are impressed! The couple colour-coordinated in ivory white outfits and looked totally in love! Take a look at these pictures.

Zaid was seen in a cream coloured sherwani paired with an intricate dupatta featuring gota pati border and mirror work. The look was rounded out with a pair of tan brown moccasins.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gauahar, on the other hand, looked resplendent in a sharara which featured a deep U-neck and was intricately detailed with ivory threadwork along with little pearls and beads encrusted. The look was completed with a golden dupatta which featured a golden border around the head.

Khan opted for jadau jewellery, featuring a long necklace and another one paired with matching earrings and a maangtika. Needless to say, she was glowing and the wine red lip shade only added to the look.

Here are some more pictures and videos.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Christmas 2020, Christmas celebrations 2020, Christmas amid COVID-19, Christmas amid pandemic, Festivals and celebrations pandemic, Christmas celebrations amid COVID-19, Lifestyle, Indian Express news
Christmas in pandemic: How the festival is different for many this year

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement