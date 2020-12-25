Just married! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar stun in ivory white for nikaah

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are finally married! The couple had first announced their wedding news on social media when Khan had posted pictures with the caption: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤ (sic)”

While the couple held the chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week — the first pictures of their nikaah are out on the social media — and we are impressed! The couple colour-coordinated in ivory white outfits and looked totally in love! Take a look at these pictures.

Zaid was seen in a cream coloured sherwani paired with an intricate dupatta featuring gota pati border and mirror work. The look was rounded out with a pair of tan brown moccasins.

Gauahar, on the other hand, looked resplendent in a sharara which featured a deep U-neck and was intricately detailed with ivory threadwork along with little pearls and beads encrusted. The look was completed with a golden dupatta which featured a golden border around the head.

Khan opted for jadau jewellery, featuring a long necklace and another one paired with matching earrings and a maangtika. Needless to say, she was glowing and the wine red lip shade only added to the look.

Here are some more pictures and videos.

