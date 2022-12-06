scorecardresearch
This is why Julia Roberts ‘framed’ George Clooney’s photos on a custom dress

Custom-designed for her by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, the gown featured gold-framed photos of Clooney

Julia Roberts arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors (Source: AP)

Julia Roberts is not the one to remain subtle about her love and admiration for dear friend and actor George Clooney as she turned up wearing a stunning dress covered with pictures of the Money Monster star at the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington where Clooney was recognised for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.

Custom-designed for her by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, the gown featured gold-framed photos of Clooney, including a still from ER, a candid picture of him and Roberts, a picture of him accepting an award, his famous polka-dots cover for W Magazine‘s December 2013 art issue, and several other pictures of him from throughout his life and early days of his career.

Julia Roberts arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors (Source: AP)

She paired this head-turning (quite literally!) ensemble with a cropped black blazer, silver jewellery from Chopard and her signature wavy hair. Blushed cheeks and glossy pink lip colour rounded off her look.

ulia Roberts arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors (Source: AP)

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of Roberts‘ look, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, “#GeorgeClooney framed by @juliaroberts with the help of a custom dress by @jeremyscott for @moschino.”

Friends for decades, Roberts and Clooney have starred together in Ocean’s Eleven, Ticket to Paradise, etc.

Clooney, who was presented with a lifetime achievement award, looked dapper as always in a black tuxedo complete with a black bowtie and a sleek white shirt. His lawyer-wife Amal Clooney accompanied him in a red Valentino Haute Couture dress featuring a large cape.

Kennedy Center honoree actor and filmmaker George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney pose on the red carpet at the reception for Kennedy Center honorees. (Source: Reuters)

The 44-year-old accessorised her look with a red clutch and glittering earrings.

