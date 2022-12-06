This is why Julia Roberts ‘framed’ George Clooney’s photos on a custom dress

Julia Roberts is not the one to remain subtle about her love and admiration for dear friend and actor George Clooney as she turned up wearing a stunning dress covered with pictures of the Money Monster star at the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington where Clooney was recognised for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.

Custom-designed for her by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, the gown featured gold-framed photos of Clooney, including a still from ER, a candid picture of him and Roberts, a picture of him accepting an award, his famous polka-dots cover for W Magazine‘s December 2013 art issue, and several other pictures of him from throughout his life and early days of his career.

Julia Roberts arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors (Source: AP) Julia Roberts arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors (Source: AP)

She paired this head-turning (quite literally!) ensemble with a cropped black blazer, silver jewellery from Chopard and her signature wavy hair. Blushed cheeks and glossy pink lip colour rounded off her look.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of Roberts‘ look, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, “#GeorgeClooney framed by @juliaroberts with the help of a custom dress by @jeremyscott for @moschino.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

Friends for decades, Roberts and Clooney have starred together in Ocean’s Eleven, Ticket to Paradise, etc.

Clooney, who was presented with a lifetime achievement award, looked dapper as always in a black tuxedo complete with a black bowtie and a sleek white shirt. His lawyer-wife Amal Clooney accompanied him in a red Valentino Haute Couture dress featuring a large cape.

Kennedy Center honoree actor and filmmaker George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney pose on the red carpet at the reception for Kennedy Center honorees. (Source: Reuters) Kennedy Center honoree actor and filmmaker George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney pose on the red carpet at the reception for Kennedy Center honorees. (Source: Reuters)

The 44-year-old accessorised her look with a red clutch and glittering earrings.

