‘Super cheap, cute, affordable’: Julia Fox shares how she creates DIY outfits using a basic tank top, denims

Julia Fox quickly rose to fame following not just her brief relationship with Ye but also attending the Paris Fashion Week dressed in custom couture and walking fashion shows for giants like Laquan Smith. The fashion world has since had its eyes on Julia for her risqué outfits.

And now, the Uncut Gems actor recently stepped out in a denim-on-denim outfit like you have never seen before, and an all-white co-ord set. But, you won’t find designer tags on either. Both the outfits were DIY-ed by Julia herself, using denims and a simple white tank top.

Take a look at the outfits:

She followed this up with a tutorial on how she designed the ensemble using a pair of high-waisted denims:

She measured the denim and using her handiwork, cut it off into a set of low-waisted denims and a bandeau top. Fox shared some tips of the process in her caption: “I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you’re all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!”

Recently, Fox posed in a co-ord set of a crop top and low-waist skirt that she styled with oversized black, shiny gloves and thigh-high boots to match. This outfit was made from a ‘Hanes small men’s tank top’, “and the fun thing about this is that you can really decide if you want it to be a bra, or you want it to be a crop top. And same with the skirt; you can decide if you want it to be a high-waisted skirt or a low-waisted skirt. So, obviously, I did a low-waisted version,” she said in the tutorial.

Take a look:

Finishing the set, she concluded that it’s “super cheap, affordable, cute, chic — what more can you ask for?”

In the video, she was seen sporting a version of her signature, viral ‘Fox eyes’, which, by the way, she had also shared a tutorial for:

