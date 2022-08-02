Julia Fox’s low-rise pants is confusing netizens; find out why

Julia Fox’s fashion sense is unique, but some people think of it as borderline eccentric. That, however, does not stop the Italian-American actor from wearing what her heart desires. Trust the 32-year-old to always bring some never-seen-before element to her look.

She did it once again with one of her recent looks. Fox‘s latest attire, in fact, also confused people on the internet, who produced mix-bag reactions ranging from absolute amusement to shock and detest.

The Uncut Gems star was photographed in New York City wearing a daring outfit, which featured a noodle-strap bra worn over a pair of low-rise black leather trousers that allowed her to flaunt more than just her midriff.

The trousers dipped in the front, just below the navel in a V-design.

Fox kept the overall look fuss free, choosing to leave her hair loose and wearing just an eyeliner for makeup. She was joined by others, such as Christine Quinn from the Netflix show ‘Selling Sunset‘, who opted for a yellow ruffle dress with cut-outs and a silver Balenciaga handbag.

One Twitter user wrote about Fox, “This is the woman I aspire to be, so unhinged, pushing boundaries through fashion, absolutely insane, a literal genius.”

this is the woman i aspire to be, so unhinged, pushing boundaries through fashion, absolutely insane, a literal genius 💖 https://t.co/3dtTjaUeKy — 🪐💫Celestia-Galatea🌺🌿 (@VenusianBimbo) July 23, 2022

“How does she keep her pants up?! I’m obsessed with her outfits now. I don’t know where to look first,” another wrote.

How does she keep her pants up?! I’m obsessed with her outfits now. I don’t know where to look first pic.twitter.com/vFtC6IjFvV — Jenn X (@jsessions8032) July 23, 2022

Someone else added, “No one on earth is equipped for pube cleavage.”

Check out these other interesting reactions:

rich clothes so confusing, is she wearing knee pads? & what is the buckle for???? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NfR2IucUft — rai kirin ⚡️ (@dsk1_) July 23, 2022

Julia fox is giving centaur from Narnia pic.twitter.com/jtj4zh94Vc — bryan (@bryansvagina) July 23, 2022

