Julia Fox’s DIY outfit features a skirt made of photographs of herself; check it out

Julia Fox‘s penchant for eccentric fashion is not unknown. Remember when she wore an all-denim outfit? The Italian-American actor and model — who was recently romantically linked with rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West — usually wears garments designed by herself.

She was photographed earlier this year in a particularly risqué outfit that featured a denim bra, matching pants and pumps and a bag made with denim, too.

Fox had also shared a tutorial on how she had put together the look using a pair of high-waisted denims.

Now, she debuted another of her do-it-yourself ensembles, which is as creative as it gets. The 32-year-old, while appearing in a video for Vogue Czechoslovakia — which has featured her on its cover for the month of July — used two polaroid photos of herself to cover her chest, and also wore a skirt made entirely of images of herself.

She paired the look with black heels, and when someone asked her what she was wearing, she said, “Myself”.

The Uncut Gems actor shared pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram, and wrote in the caption that she had “no idea [she] was shooting for the cover”. “My heart skipped a beat! I genuinely had no idea. I thought it was just a spread and honestly I was just so happy to be in Vogue at all; I didn’t care! Anyway here we are now, and I’m still gagged and so grateful to everyone involved,” she wrote.

The magazine also shared a portion of her interview, in which she talked about learning to be a confident woman, “I had to learn how to come to terms with myself and the potential I have. This is one of the scariest things one has to face. We often get stuck in comfort and in what we know well. Someone has lived this way their whole life. I could never do that.”

