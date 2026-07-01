Yash Chopra wanted white; Neeta Lulla chose grey: Story behind Juhi Chawla’s looks in ‘Darr’

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More than 3 decades after Darr became a cult classic and Juhi Chawla’s unforgettable costumes triggered a fashion era, celebrity designer Neeta Lulla shared behind-the-scenes stories about creating the actor’s outfits for the movie.
Speaking about the making of the psychological thriller on Instagram Reels, Lulla recalled receiving an urgent call from director Yash Chopra during the final stages of filming. She shared that the filmmaker asked her to report to Rajkamal Studios immediately because the production needed a complete outfit within 2-and-a-half hours.
In the video, she went on to share that she immediately contacted her atelier and instructed her team to begin stitching a lycra churidar while she returned to complete the rest of the ensemble. She draped the costume using chiffon, hand-finished the garment, and coordinated the making of an Amrapali-style accessory, completing the entire look in around one hour and 45 minutes before Chawla was ready for the shoot.
Reflecting on the experience, Lulla said she remains amazed by the speed at which the outfit was created. “Years later, people still remember that look, but I am most surprised at the pace at which we made it. Fashion isn’t always about time. It is about instinct, experience, craftsmanship and trusting your creative decisions,” she said.
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Further, Lulla revealed how Juhi Chawla’s now-famous off-shoulder blouses paired with flowing chiffon sarees were conceived to give the actor a fresh, youthful image. She shared that Chopra wanted Chawla to appear as a “girl next door.”
Inspired by off-shoulder styles she had seen in an international fashion magazine, Lulla shared that she suggested pairing the silhouette with a corset, drawing influence from Edwardian fashion. Chopra approved the idea immediately.
The concept later evolved into the colourful off-shoulder blouses worn with chiffon sarees during the film’s New Zealand song sequences. Lulla recalled that the styling felt bold and contemporary at the time, although neither she nor the filmmakers anticipated that it would become one of Bollywood’s defining fashion statements of the 1990s.
She added that clients soon began requesting “Juhi’s off-shoulder blouse with the saree,” turning the costume into a major fashion trend years before celebrity styling became commonplace.
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Lulla also recounted a creative disagreement with Chopra over one of the film’s most memorable scenes, in which Chawla’s character stands terrified before a wall covered with her name. “Yash Ji wanted a plain white chiffon saree. Looking at the intensity of the scene, I instinctively said, ‘No, Yash Ji, let’s not use white. Let’s use grey,’” she shared.
While Chopra preferred a plain white chiffon saree, Lulla wanted the emotional intensity of the sequence to call for grey instead. The filmmaker reportedly worried that the darker shade would not stand out under the scene’s lighting, but Lulla argued that the focus should remain on the actor’s expressions rather than the costume.
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To resolve the debate, both white and grey sarees were prepared. After Juhi Chawla tried on the grey version first, Chopra immediately agreed it was the stronger visual choice, making it the final costume used in the film.
Lulla also highlighted the scale of costume planning involved in the production, revealing that approximately 90 gowns were created for the songs filmed in New Zealand. “There were many costumes made for the film, especially for all the songs for which Yash Ji and the team travelled to New Zealand, approximately 90 gowns,” she said.