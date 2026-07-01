Yash Chopra wanted white; Neeta Lulla chose grey: Story behind Juhi Chawla’s looks in ‘Darr’

More than 3 decades after Darr became a cult classic and Juhi Chawla’s unforgettable costumes triggered a fashion era, celebrity designer Neeta Lulla shared behind-the-scenes stories about creating the actor’s outfits for the movie.

Speaking about the making of the psychological thriller on Instagram Reels, Lulla recalled receiving an urgent call from director Yash Chopra during the final stages of filming. She shared that the filmmaker asked her to report to Rajkamal Studios immediately because the production needed a complete outfit within 2-and-a-half hours.

In the video, she went on to share that she immediately contacted her atelier and instructed her team to begin stitching a lycra churidar while she returned to complete the rest of the ensemble. She draped the costume using chiffon, hand-finished the garment, and coordinated the making of an Amrapali-style accessory, completing the entire look in around one hour and 45 minutes before Chawla was ready for the shoot.