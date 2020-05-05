Judi Dench, 85, stars on the cover of this fashion magazine; see pics

Well, there are inspiration aplenty here. (Source: Reuters) Well, there are inspiration aplenty here. (Source: Reuters)

In case things are looking bleak right now, the Vogue cover for the June issue may add some cheer. Judi Dench, who has enthralled audiences on and off stage, features on it. At the age of 85, she is the oldest ever to be on the magazine cover. The magazine’s Instagram handle shared two picture of the actor, and the thespian is giving a lesson in being elegant.

In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a floral-printed trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana. Sharing it, the magazine wrote, “Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue.”

In the second picture, she is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé coat which was teamed with a Benedicte dress from La Collection.

Well, there is inspiration aplenty here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd