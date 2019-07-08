Judgementall Hai Kya song launch: Kangana Ranaut is fierce and bold in this Ermanno Scervino dress

When it comes to fashion, Kangana Ranaut hardly goes wrong. The actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of her film Judgementall Hai Kya was spotted looking lovely in an Ermanno Scervino flowy dress. Not the one to go the conventional way, Ranaut amped the look with a pair of stockings with a garter belt.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with an elaborate hairdo, smokey eyes and footwear from Dolce & Gabbana.

Prior to this, at the trailer launch, the actor was spotted channelling, as her stylist said, “her inner Kinky queen-meets-bondage goddess in a leather strap ensemble”. However, she left us quite underwhelmed. Donning a Marina Hoermanseder outfit, the leather strap corset was teamed with a golden metallic skirt. Both of these did not particularly go with each other. A plain black top with the skirt or a milder skirt with the top would have been better. The look that she donned seemed a bit over the top.

The make-up, however, was on point and gave a fierce feel to the entire look. The winged eyeliner, brown lipstick by Anil C and Brendon Degee, as well as the hair, pulled into a high ponytail with a bouffant, much like her recent appearance, added an element of futuristic edge.

But when it comes to the Queen actor, one can always expect to see an unconventional look.