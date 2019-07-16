Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: Kangana Ranaut experiments with her looks; some impress, some don’t

It has been quite a month for Kangana Ranaut. From being embroiled in controversies to being boycotted by Entertainment Journalists Guild, followed by the actor sending a legal notice to them, Ranaut has been at the centre of a storm for a while now. At the same time, she has been busy promoting her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, and one cannot help but marvel at the actor’s tendency to take fashion risks.

Advertising

For one of her appearances, the Queen actor was spotted in an ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger. Styled by Ami Patel, the attire consisted of a satin shirt that was teamed with metallic textured multi-coloured pants and a jacket. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail, nude shade of lipstick and winged eyeliner.

While the actor carried off the look quite well, we feel it was a little over the top and it seemed like too many things were going on at the same time.

However, we really like her second look where the actor looked impeccable as she stepped out in an outfit with tassel details from Hervé Léger. The look, rounded out with a high bun and minimal make-up, was chic, understated but high on glamour at the same time.

Advertising

For another look the actor was spotted in a floral-printed blazer and matching trousers from the label Leo & Lin. The look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair tied in a loose ponytail.

You may or may not like Ranaut, but it is impossible not to be impressed by her refusal to play it safe when it comes to fashion.

What do you think of her latest looks?