Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in this textured yellow jumpsuit

Kangana Ranaut has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya and recently, for one of the events, the actor stepped out in a yellow jumpsuit from the label Tibi. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with matching footwear from Louis Vuitton and was completed with minimal make-up and loose hair.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a floral jacquard dress from Edeline Lee. Styled by Patel, the look was given an interesting twist with the belt detail at the waist.

She also nailed the monochrome look as she stepped out in an ensemble from Leo & Lin. Styled by Patel again, the flared black top was paired with a flared white skirt. The look was accessorised with lovely footwear from Kurt Geiger and earrings from Studio Metallurgy.

The actor was also seen experimenting with colours and looking stunning in a red dress from Burberry. It was rounded out with bright red lipstick and matching shoes.

The actor’s sartorial choices have always been refreshing, if not consistently impressive. We can’t wait to see what new looks she has to offer.