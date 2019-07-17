Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: Kangana Ranaut plays with red, monochrome looks

Kangana Ranaut is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, and while at it the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals. She was recently spotted in a series of different looks, and managed to impress us in all.

In one of her first appearances, she was spotted in a floral jacquard dress from Edeline Lee. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, we quite liked the cut of the outfit that was given an interesting twist by the belt detail at the waist. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and hear tied in a top knot.

For the second look, the Queen actor went the monochrome way and stepped out in an ensemble from Leo & Lin. Styled by Patel, the flared black top was teamed with a flared white skirt. It was, however, the footwear from Kurt Geiger that really stood out. The look was accessorised with earrings from Studio Metallurgy and was rounded out with smokey eyes.

She also experimented with colours and was spotted in a red dress from Burberry. Letting her hair down, literally, the actor rounded out the look with bright red lipstick and matching shoes.

Prior to this, she had really impressed us in an outfit from Hervé Léger. The tassel details made the outfit stand out as the look was rounded out with a high bun and minimal make-up.

What do you think of her latest looks?