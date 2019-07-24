Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut steps out in two completely different looks; see pics

Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, has been experimental with her fashion choices lately. Recently, the actor was spotted in two diverse looks, and needless to say, nailed them both effortlessly.

Ranaut was recently spotted nailing “the school girl chic” in a staid grey ensemble featuring a bow tie detail from Vassilis Zoulias. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up and a nude shade of lipstick. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was kept simple and was elevated with the nice headgear.

For another look, she went all glam and stood out in an off-shoulder embellished dress from the label Abodi. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, hair tied in a neat bun and footwear from Tom Ford.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a textured yellow jumpsuit from the label Tibi. Styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with footwear from Louis Vuitton and was rounded out with minimal make-up and loose hair.

She had also stepped out in a floral jacquard dress from Edeline Lee and looked lovely. The look was given an interesting touch by adding a belt detailing at the waist.

The actor always keeps experimenting with her sartorial choices and it is interesting to see what has to offer next.

What do you think of her latest look?