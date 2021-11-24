Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in this dazzling dress

November 24, 2021 5:30:27 pm
Priyanka Chopra put her best foot forward on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast — whether it was humour or her impeccable style.
The actor was at her fashionable best in a black and golden sparkly creation from French fashion label Alexandre Vauthier.
But it was not just the desi girl, there were also Sophie Turner and Danielle Jones, married to Joe and Kevin Jonas respectively, who kept it stylish on the show.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka looked lovely in the full-sleeved outfit that featured a ruffle detail on one side, making way for a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in natural curls and opted for bronzed make-up to complete the look.
View this post on Instagram
We like how she did not go overboard with accessories and styled her outfit with textured hoops, stack of rings, and metallic stilettoes.
Sophie Turner, best known for essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the popular show Game of Thrones, opted for a dark blue Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist. Her outfit featured a leather patch detail which broke the monochrome look of the ensemble. She sported her signature slicked-back ponytail and patent black pumps.
What do you think of her look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-