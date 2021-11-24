Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in this dazzling dress

Priyanka Chopra put her best foot forward on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast — whether it was humour or her impeccable style.

The actor was at her fashionable best in a black and golden sparkly creation from French fashion label Alexandre Vauthier.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra is a sight to behold in her latest looks; see pics

But it was not just the desi girl, there were also Sophie Turner and Danielle Jones, married to Joe and Kevin Jonas respectively, who kept it stylish on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka looked lovely in the full-sleeved outfit that featured a ruffle detail on one side, making way for a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in natural curls and opted for bronzed make-up to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

We like how she did not go overboard with accessories and styled her outfit with textured hoops, stack of rings, and metallic stilettoes.

Sophie Turner, best known for essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the popular show Game of Thrones, opted for a dark blue Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist. Her outfit featured a leather patch detail which broke the monochrome look of the ensemble. She sported her signature slicked-back ponytail and patent black pumps.

Most celebrities who attended the show wore bright and colourful outfits. (Source: Lilly Singh/Instagram) Most celebrities who attended the show wore bright and colourful outfits. (Source: Lilly Singh/Instagram)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!