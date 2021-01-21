scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Joe Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez mix message with fashion

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were part of “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 10:50:32 am
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram, Reuters | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, a host of celebrities came together to mark the historic moment. Among them, were singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, who were part of “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks.

For the occasion, Gaga, who is known for her elaborate and dramatic looks, was spotted in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her ensemble consisted of a fitted black jacket paired with a voluminous red skirt. The outfit was accessorised with a large dove brooch. She sang the US National Anthem into a golden mic.

Here are the pictures.

For the occasion, Gaga, who is known for her elaborate and dramatic looks, was spotted in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. (Source: Reuters)

She opted for a braided hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that perfectly matched her outfit.

She opted for a braided hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that perfectly matched her outfit. (Source: Reuters)
ALSO READ |Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration
Later she took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the brooch. “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.” (Source: Reuters)

Later she took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the brooch. “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, opted for an all-white ensemble from Chanel. It consisted of a white ruffled blouse paired with a long coat and matching pants with sequinned details. The chosen colour symbolised “Suffragette white”. She completed the look with pearl bracelets, and smokey eyes with glitter details.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Jennifer Lopez is DC-bound in an all-grey ensemble and striking boots

Lopez sang a medley of This Land is Your Land and America the Beautiful.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

What do you think of their looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

kamala harris, kamala harris photos, kamala harris instagram, kamala harris photos, indian express, indian express news
Kamala Harris’ fashion choices are all about power dressing

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement