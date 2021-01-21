Joe Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez mix message with fashion

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram, Reuters | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, a host of celebrities came together to mark the historic moment. Among them, were singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, who were part of “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks.

For the occasion, Gaga, who is known for her elaborate and dramatic looks, was spotted in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her ensemble consisted of a fitted black jacket paired with a voluminous red skirt. The outfit was accessorised with a large dove brooch. She sang the US National Anthem into a golden mic.

Here are the pictures.

Please welcome, Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/zyDQ3HTCHr — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 20, 2021

For the occasion, Gaga, who is known for her elaborate and dramatic looks, was spotted in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. (Source: Reuters) For the occasion, Gaga, who is known for her elaborate and dramatic looks, was spotted in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. (Source: Reuters)

She opted for a braided hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that perfectly matched her outfit.

She opted for a braided hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that perfectly matched her outfit. (Source: Reuters) She opted for a braided hairdo and wore a bright red lip colour that perfectly matched her outfit. (Source: Reuters)

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

Later she took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the brooch. “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.” (Source: Reuters) Later she took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the brooch. “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.” (Source: Reuters)

Later she took to Twitter to explain the symbolism of the brooch. “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, opted for an all-white ensemble from Chanel. It consisted of a white ruffled blouse paired with a long coat and matching pants with sequinned details. The chosen colour symbolised “Suffragette white”. She completed the look with pearl bracelets, and smokey eyes with glitter details.

Lopez sang a medley of This Land is Your Land and America the Beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

What do you think of their looks?