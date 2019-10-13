JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Deepika Padukone stuns in this polka-dotted outfit

The JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is about to kickstart and Deepika Padukone, the chairperson of the festival, ushered in the film extravaganza. She stepped in a polka-dotted off-shoulder dress from the label Marmar Halim. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the outfit worked wonders for the occasion. We quite liked how the actor went back to the classic print.

The look was rounded out with hair parted from the centre and dewy makeup.

Deepika Padukone is the chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (Source: APH Images)Prior to this, the actor had impressed us immensely in a semi-sheer pastel ensemble that she had stepped out wearing. We quite liked the billowing sleeves and a high ruffled neckline, and much like always, the look was rounded out with dewy make-up and her characteristic ponytail.

Before this, she was also seen giving us some major fashion goals as she had stepped out in a basic white tee and jeans. We quite liked how it was paired with a tan coloured trench coat. The puffed sleeves added much drama to the ensemble. The look was rounded out with multi-layered gold chains and cat-eyed sunglasses.

Check the entire look here.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?