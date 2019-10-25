MAMI 2019 closing ceremony: Deepika Padukone looks lovely in this Gauri and Nainika ensemble

The JIO MAMI film festival closed on a high note on Thursday, and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward. And as always, Deepika Padukone had all our attention as she stepped out looking stunning in an ensemble from designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Advertising

To know more take a look at the pictures below.

The Om Shanti Om actor was spotted in a white satin shirt that was teamed with satin pants with a train detailing — that added drama to her overall look. Needless to say, she looked phenomenal in the monochrome outfit which featured big frills near the shoulder. Hair tied in a neat bun and basic crystal studs completed the overall look.

But we like how she amped up her look by opting for dark smokey eyes, loads of mascara and nude lips. However, what we liked best about the look was that her outfit had pockets. What’s better than that, isn’t it? Her embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos reminded us of what Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and the City series.

Advertising

This is not the first time the actor impressed us at the festival this year. She made two appearances prior to this. Look at the pictures below.

Other celebrities at the event included:

Who do think looked best?