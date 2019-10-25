Toggle Menu
MAMI 2019 closing ceremony: Deepika Padukone looks lovely in this Gauri and Nainika ensemble

This is not the first time the actor impressed us at the festival this year. She made two appearances prior to this. Check out the pictures.

Deepika Padukone, the chairperson of the JIO MAMI Film Festival looked gorgeous in a jumpsuit by designers Gauri and Nanika. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The JIO MAMI film festival closed on a high note on Thursday, and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward. And as always, Deepika Padukone had all our attention as she stepped out looking stunning in an ensemble from designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

To know more take a look at the pictures below.

We love how the actor kept her look simple yet chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nobody other than the Piku actor could have pulled off this look so effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Om Shanti Om actor was spotted in a white satin shirt that was teamed with satin pants with a train detailing — that added drama to her overall look. Needless to say, she looked phenomenal in the monochrome outfit which featured big frills near the shoulder. Hair tied in a neat bun and basic crystal studs completed the overall look.

We love how only opted for crystal studs and ditched heavy accessories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Her embellished stilettos were from Christian Louboutin. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

But we like how she amped up her look by opting for dark smokey eyes, loads of mascara and nude lips. However, what we liked best about the look was that her outfit had pockets. What’s better than that, isn’t it? Her embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos reminded us of what Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and the City series.

This is not the first time the actor impressed us at the festival this year. She made two appearances prior to this. Look at the pictures below.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an off-shoulder Giambattista Valli ruffled gown. She topped her look with a hint of pink glitter on her eyes and basic earrings. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
She was also spotted in a polka-dotted off-shoulder dress from the label Marmar Halim. (Photo: APH Images)

Other celebrities at the event included:

Kubbra Sait looks gorgeous in a printed top and quilted skirt from designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Richa Chadha added a twist to her sari look by teaming it with an interesting blouse. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu opted for a golden-brown outfit which included palazzos and a striped lose top. She teamed it up with oxidized silver jewelry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Who do think looked best?

