Friday, July 23, 2021
From red cape dress to recycled floral number, Jill Biden turns heads with her style at Tokyo Olympics

Jill Biden is known to recycle her clothes and that's exactly what she did during her appearances in Tokyo

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2021 3:00:48 pm
jill bidenJill Biden looked elegant in this red dress. (Source: narciso_rodriguez/Instagram)

Jill Biden caught all attention in a red number when she arrived in Tokyo for the Olympics opening ceremony.

The FLOTUS chose a bright red dress with a cape layer by Narciso Rodriguez. The A-line dress with elbow-length sleeves fitted her perfectly.

Keeping her look elegant as always, she paired the outfit with beige Valentino pumps with straps and cut-out panels on the sides. She opted for minimal accessories and makeup.

She was also seen wearing a custom embroidered white face mask from LWPearl. She wore the same face mask on earlier occasions as well. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LWPearl (@lwpearl)

Besides, the US First Lady sported the Ralph Lauren USA team jacket over a white Michael Kors dress when she appeared for a Zoom meeting with US Olympic athletes.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Jill met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga for dinner at Akasaka Palace, according to Daily Mail. For the occasion, she wore a silk floral Tom Ford dress featuring full sleeves, and paired it with transparent nylon slippers. She wore the same dress during the G7 Summit in UK.

Which of these looks do you like?

