From red cape dress to recycled floral number, Jill Biden turns heads with her style at Tokyo Olympics

July 23, 2021 3:00:48 pm
Jill Biden caught all attention in a red number when she arrived in Tokyo for the Olympics opening ceremony.
The FLOTUS chose a bright red dress with a cape layer by Narciso Rodriguez. The A-line dress with elbow-length sleeves fitted her perfectly.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Keeping her look elegant as always, she paired the outfit with beige Valentino pumps with straps and cut-out panels on the sides. She opted for minimal accessories and makeup.
She was also seen wearing a custom embroidered white face mask from LWPearl. She wore the same face mask on earlier occasions as well. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Besides, the US First Lady sported the Ralph Lauren USA team jacket over a white Michael Kors dress when she appeared for a Zoom meeting with US Olympic athletes.
View this post on Instagram
Ahead of the opening ceremony, Jill met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga for dinner at Akasaka Palace, according to Daily Mail. For the occasion, she wore a silk floral Tom Ford dress featuring full sleeves, and paired it with transparent nylon slippers. She wore the same dress during the G7 Summit in UK.
View this post on Instagram
Which of these looks do you like?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-